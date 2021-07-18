Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of LMND opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.13. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Lemonade by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,053,000 after acquiring an additional 358,344 shares during the last quarter. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $315,787,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 65.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $54,772,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

