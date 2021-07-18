Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as high as C$0.79. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LXE shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 10.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.60 million and a PE ratio of -7.82.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.80 million. Research analysts expect that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 717,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,530.66.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.