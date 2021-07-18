Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 970,186 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,212,603 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,167,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.