Liberty Media Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Lock-Up Period To End on July 21st

Liberty Media Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LMACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberty Media Acquisition had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Liberty Media Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of LMACU opened at $10.59 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMACU. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,655,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,470,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,710,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $321,000.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

