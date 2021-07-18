Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00004735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $36.87 million and $44.47 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00040266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00105433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00147553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,724.47 or 0.99995678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

