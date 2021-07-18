Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $127.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.04.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $114.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,427 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

