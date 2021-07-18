LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $8,290,520.91 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) insider Silversmith Partners I. Gp, Llc sold 487,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $8,290,520.91.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

