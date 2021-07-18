LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Update

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 590,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 191,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,576. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $101.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.43.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $51.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
