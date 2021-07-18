LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Update

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 590,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 191,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,576. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $101.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.43.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $51.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in LifeVantage by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in LifeVantage by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LifeVantage by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

