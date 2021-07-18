Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) CEO Sanjay Dhawan Sells 14,318 Shares of Stock

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 14,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,622,086.22.
Shares of NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. 5,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,514. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82.
Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
About Limestone Bancorp
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.
