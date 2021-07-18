LinkEye 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $614,495.00 (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, LinkEye has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. LinkEye has a market cap of $5.20 million and $614,495.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

