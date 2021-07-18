Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Major Shareholder Lionheart Equities, Llc Acquires 185,000 Shares

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) major shareholder Lionheart Equities, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LCAP stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

