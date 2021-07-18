Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251,425 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000.

OTCMKTS LCAPU opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

