Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.13.

Shares of LYV opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.93. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 141,501 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,940,000 after acquiring an additional 133,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

