Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Lixiang Education stock remained flat at $$8.52 on Friday. 2,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076. Lixiang Education has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34.

Get Lixiang Education alerts:

Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter.

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also engages in the operation of food procurement.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lixiang Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixiang Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.