Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Down 22.5% in June

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 824,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

L traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 958,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Loews by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 279,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Loews by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Loews by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 93,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

