Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,526.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.87 or 0.06029371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.59 or 0.01387989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.79 or 0.00376785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00133111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.51 or 0.00635992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00392572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00295892 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

