LuaSwap Market Capitalization Tops $5.31 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $35,991.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00048754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.66 or 0.00809971 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,844,925 coins and its circulating supply is 99,213,550 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

