Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 17.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 158.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 86.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

LL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.14. 461,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

