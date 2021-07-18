Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.
In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.
LL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.14. 461,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $35.10.
Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.
Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.