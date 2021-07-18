Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

LYRA stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

