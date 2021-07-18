Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 53,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,624 shares.The stock last traded at $85.92 and had previously closed at $87.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGA. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

