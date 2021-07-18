Man Group plc Acquires 110,056 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,056 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $58,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 765.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

