Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $414.42 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $419.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

