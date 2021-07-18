Man Group plc Has $32.71 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,897 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of The Boston Beer worth $32,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 28,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.28. Insiders have sold 76,412 shares of company stock worth $50,934,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,219.80.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $925.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,025.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $629.83 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

