Man Group plc Has $35.12 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 473.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,577 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $210.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $183.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

