Man Group plc Has $53.12 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,094 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $53,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

