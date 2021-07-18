Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 59.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,960 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $6,886,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.44 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.39.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

