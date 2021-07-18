Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MPFRF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Mapfre has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

