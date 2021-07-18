Marcus Machin Sells 931,067 Shares of Harvest Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HTG) Stock

Harvest Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HTG) insider Marcus Machin sold 931,067 shares of Harvest Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21), for a total value of A$279,320.10 ($199,514.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Harvest Technology Group alerts:

About Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited provides offshore solutions and engineering services for subsea intervention projects and asset integrity risk mitigation primarily in Australia. The company provides technology based subsea and asset integrity risk mitigation solutions for the energy, renewable, and resource sectors; and data transfer, encryption, and compression services to clients operating in offshore and remote environments.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.