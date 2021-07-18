Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Down to $16.81

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $16.40. Marten Transport shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 867 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRTN. Vertical Research began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.80.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.57%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Marten Transport by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Marten Transport by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

