Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $32.57

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.57, but opened at $33.50. Matador Resources shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 1,369 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after buying an additional 1,533,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 135.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

