Matthew J. Murphy Sells 20,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00.
Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.