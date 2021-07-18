Matthew J. Murphy Sells 20,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.