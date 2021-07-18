Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MMX. Pi Financial increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.35.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.75.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.