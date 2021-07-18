Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

MMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $725.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.62. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

