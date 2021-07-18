Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Up to $33.12

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.12, but opened at $34.60. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 25,450 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

