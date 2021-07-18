MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of MBIA worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 273,290 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 844,480 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 995,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MBIA by 3.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBI opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

