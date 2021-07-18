McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,991.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $189.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.07. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

