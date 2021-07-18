Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MER) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 196.52 ($2.57). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), with a volume of 64,724 shares changing hands.

MER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 258 ($3.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £216.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.67.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

