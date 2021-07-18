MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. raised MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.94. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -231.71.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, SVP Tigran Sinanyan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $312,720.00. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $6,894,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,214 shares of company stock worth $22,398,063.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

