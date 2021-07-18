Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 9,303 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 9,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $1,678,819.38. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of -1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.