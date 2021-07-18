Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 9,303 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 9,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $1,678,819.38. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of -1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
