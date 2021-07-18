MEET.ONE Hits Market Capitalization of $5.37 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $10,379.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 87.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00039768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00102990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00148671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,697.95 or 1.00130204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.