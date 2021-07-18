Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

