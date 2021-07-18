MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Elizabeth A. Cook Sells 2,000 Shares

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 79,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,566. The company has a market capitalization of $642.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.32. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. Research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MeiraGTx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

