Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MODVF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99. Melcor Developments has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $11.35.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

