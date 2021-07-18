Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of MREO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.83. 619,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,977. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 125,000.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

MREO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

