Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Up 57.1% in June

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MXE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL owned approximately 1.60% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

