MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 227.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MCR opened at $8.61 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.