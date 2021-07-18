Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 80,016 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.2% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $415,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.64.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $284.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

