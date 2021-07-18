Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $184.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.63 and a one year high of $185.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

