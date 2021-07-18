Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:MSVB opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.32. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Eric A. Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,442.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Koch acquired 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $63,470.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,171.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $154,571. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) by 499,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

