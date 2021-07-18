Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) traded up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.70 and last traded at $95.40. 3,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 440,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,830,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,647,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after buying an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after buying an additional 64,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after buying an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.